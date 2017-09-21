Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Thursday that Canada and the world benefit when Canada is a member of the United Nations Security Council, part of his campaign to get a seat there in 2021.

Last year Trudeau said Canada is looking for one of 10 two-year rotating seats on the council, which votes on matters of international peace and security.

In a news conference during this week's UN General Assembly, Trudeau said Canada wants to protect vulnerable people across the world by tackling poverty and gender inequality.

"Canadians benefit when we have a time on the Security Council, but I don't think it's overly presumptuous of us to suggest that perhaps the world benefits when Canada has a voice on the Security Council," he said.

"We certainly look forward to making sure we continue contribute in every way we can to the multilateral institutions we believe in so deeply."

Trudeau called Canada a "strong and positive voice" in a number of global organizations.

"The way Canada has been engaging on the world stage is one that looks at protecting the most vulnerable," he said.

"Defending the rights of women and girls and the opportunities to grow our economies through supporting women and girls, to create peace and prosperity through supporting women and girls, through defence of marginalized and vulnerable people around the world, to lifting people out of poverty as a way of not just creating opportunity, but creating security and stability."

Canada has been on the council six times, most recently in 1999 and 2000.