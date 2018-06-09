'The gig is up': Trump demands Canada dismantle supply management or risk trading relationship

U.S. President Donald Trump says Canada will have to dismantle its supply-managed dairy system or else Americans will dramatically curtail its trading relationship — a shot across the bow at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has vocally defended the country's existing agricultural policies in the face of U.S. opposition.

"No tariffs, no barriers, that's the way it should be and no subsidies. In other words, let's say Canada, where we have tremendous tariffs. The U.S. pays tremendous tariffs on dairy, as an example, 270 per cent ... we don't want to pay anything, why should we pay anything?" Trump said, referencing the Canadian tariff levied on U.S. and foreign milk imports.

Canada levies a tariff of 270 per cent on milk, 245 per cent on cheese and 298 per cent on butter in an effort to keep U.S. and other foreign dairy imports out.

"It's very unfair to our farmers. Our farmers, whether it's through a non-tariff trade barrier or whether it's through very high tariffs ... this is all over the world. You can't do that. It's going to stop, or we'll stop trading," he said.

As recently as Thursday Trudeau said his Liberal government will strongly support the current system that uses quotas to control the amount of dairy products produced by farmers, to ensure the national supply matches expected demand.

The Canadian Dairy Commission, which works with the provincial milk marketing boards to co-ordinate quotas and pricing, has consistently defended the system as a way to avoid surpluses and shortages — but also to help stabilize farmers' income.

"There's a reason why Donald Trump continues to write tweets on dairy products and Canada — it's because I've told him many times: 'No, he won't touch, we won't touch, our supply management system,'" Trudeau told reporters Thursday. "We will always defend our supply management system."

Trump said he doesn't blame foreign leaders for the state of the trading relationship, instead laying blame on past U.S. presidents who have entered into deals that, he asserts, have enriched allies while hollowing out American industry.

Treating U.S. like 'a piggy bank'

He said while the U.S. has kept its tariffs low to promote global free trade, other countries have left protectionist policies in place, disadvantaging the U.S.

In a wide-ranging news conference at the G7 summit in Quebec, Trump said Canada and other G7 countries — historically his country's closest allies — have treated the U.S. like a "piggy bank that everyone's robbing ... the gig is up. They can't believe they got away with it [for so long]. Canada can't believe it got away with it."

Trump made his comments before leaving the G7 summit in La Malbaie, Que. early Saturday — skipping an afternoon working group discussion on climate change, energy and protection the world's oceans — where trade issues have dominated the agenda due to a protectionist push by the Trump administration.

Ahead of the meeting, some G7 leaders telegraphed they'd use the summit to have "tough and frank" conversations with Trump and argue the virtues of freer trade as he tightens the tariff noose.

Those efforts seemed to have failed, as Trump doubled down on his pledge to erect further trade barriers if he cannot extract concessions from partners.

Trump warned countries against levying retaliatory tariffs on the U.S. after his administration imposed punitive tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Canada, Mexico, and the EU on national security grounds.

Canada has already said it will impose some $16.5 billion in new tariffs on U.S. goods ranging from lawn mowers to felt-tipped pens in response to the new 10 per cent levy on the country's aluminum and the 25 per cent tariff on Canadian steel.

"We'll win that war 1,000 times out of a 1,000," he said.

Calls for bilateral deal with Canada, Mexico

Despite the tough words, Trump said his relationship with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Trudeau is at a "10."

"The relationship that I've had with these leaders is great ... so you can tell that to your fake friends at CNN," he said after a reporter from that network asked about the state of the relationship with these close U.S. allies.

Speaking of the stalled NAFTA negotiations, Trump again reiterated he prefers to sign a bilateral deal with Canada rather than push ahead with an agreement with the three original signatories. He has said a U.S.-Canada deal will be easier to achieve given the similarities of the two advanced economies. U.S. negotiators have frequently sparred with Mexican authorities over wages and workers' rights.

"We're either going to have NAFTA in a better negotiated form or we're going to have two [separate] deals ... it'll have a sunset. We're pretty close on the sunset division," Trump said, referencing the U.S. demand for a sunset clause in a final agreement.

Canadian negotiators have said a five-year sunset clause — which would prompt a reworking of the trade deal every five years — is a "poison pill" for trade talks. Canada and Mexico have opposed such a clause because of the economic shocks that come from uncertainty about NAFTA's future.

Trump will now begin his nearly 20-hour journey to Singapore where he is expected to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12, a tête-à-tê​te designed to encourage the rogue state to end its nuclear program.