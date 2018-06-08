Trump keeps up Twitter salvos at Trudeau and supply management as he departs for G7

Only hours before he's set to arrive in Quebec for the G7 meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump has launched a series of tweets at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the country's supply managed dairy sector, asserting Canadian agricultural policies have crippled U.S. farm interests.

"Looking forward to straightening out unfair Trade Deals with the G-7 countries. If it doesn't happen, we come out even better!" Trump tweeted Friday. "Canada charges the U.S. a 270% tariff on Dairy Products! They didn't tell you that, did they? Not fair to our farmers!"

In a similar tweet, sent Thursday evening, Trump again attacked Trudeau by name citing his support for the country's dairy industry protections.

"Prime Minister Trudeau is being so indignant, bringing up the relationship that the U.S. and Canada had over the many years and all sorts of other things," Trump tweeted. "He doesn't bring up the fact that they charge us up to 300% on dairy — hurting our Farmers, killing our Agriculture!"

Longstanding irritant

Canada levies a 270 per cent tariff on milk, 245 per cent on cheese and 298 per cent on butter, in an effort to keep U.S. and foreign dairy imports out.

Supply management is a longstanding irritant for Trump, convinced by dairy farmers in swing-state and dairy-rich Wisconsin that Canada's system is to blame for sinking profits on some farms.

Canada's dairy producers introduced Canada's dairy producers introduced new prices for some products in 2016 — mainly on ingredients used in the production of cheese, yogurt and ice cream — which made some U.S. exports uncompetitive with their Canadian equivalents resulting job losses in some U.S. states.

Others point to massive overproduction, and excess capacity, as the source of U.S. industry woes. Others still call Americans griping about financial supports for farmers as the height of hypocrisy given generous subsidies many receive from Washington.

U.S. negotiators in the stalled NAFTA talks sought concessions on dairy products, but Trudeau reiterated Thursday that his government strongly supports the system that controls the amount of milk and dairy products produced by farmers through quotas to ensure the national supply matches expected demand.

At a campaign stop in Saguenay, Que., for an upcoming federal byelection, Trudeau said Canada wouldn't back down in the face of Trump's rhetoric.

"There's a reason why Donald Trump continues to write tweets on dairy products and Canada — it's because I've told him many times: 'No, he won't touch, we won't touch, our supply management system,'" Trudeau told reporters.

"We will always defend our supply management system."

Father's program

The Canadian Dairy Commission, which works with the provincial milk marketing boards to co-ordinate quotas and pricing, has consistently defended the system as a way to avoid surpluses as well as shortages.

Trudeau reminded farmers it was his father's Liberal government that put supply management in place in the 1970s to help stabilize farmers' income, and he supports its continued existence not because of nostalgia but because it works.

He then jumped onto stage at a protest site assembled near his byelection campaign stop, promising dairy farmers gathered there that he had their backs.

A senior government official speaking to CBC News on background Thursday sought to spin Trump's dairy-related tweets as a positive, proof that Trudeau has strongly defended the interests of Canada's farmers in NAFTA talks.

Relations between Trump and Trudeau are arguably at their lowest point since the reality TV star ascended to the Oval Office, a result of Trump levying punitive tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel imports on national security grounds. The levy has prompted angry reaction from Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland. A stalled NAFTA renegotiation effort has also soured the working relationship.

In recent days, Trump's Canada-focused tweets have included:

"Canada has treated our Agricultural business and Farmers very poorly for a very long period of time. Highly restrictive on Trade! They must open their markets and take down their trade barriers!"

"Canada has all sorts of trade barriers on our Agricultural products. Not acceptable!"

"Farmers have not been doing well for 15 years. Mexico, Canada, China and others have treated them unfairly. By the time I finish trade talks, that will change. Big trade barriers against U.S. farmers, and other businesses, will finally be broken. Massive trade deficits no longer!"

And following Trudeau's remarks Thursday, Trump tweeted this: "Please tell Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron that they are charging the U.S. massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers… Canada keeps our farmers and others out. Look forward to seeing them tomorrow."