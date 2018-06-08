Skip to Main Content
Trudeau and Trump discuss speeding up NAFTA talks in meeting at G7
Trudeau and Trump discuss speeding up NAFTA talks in meeting at G7

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed accelerating NAFTA talks during a bilateral meeting at the G7 summit of Friday, a Canadian official told reporters Friday.

Leaders strike a more positive tone one week after cross-border tiff over tariffs

David Cochrane · CBC News
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets U.S. President Donald Trump during the official welcoming ceremony at the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Que. Friday. The two leaders held an hour-long bilateral meeting later in the day in which they discussed moving NAFTA talks along. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed accelerating NAFTA talks during a bilateral meeting at the G7 summit of Friday.

"The prime minister and the president had a very positive, productive meeting and it lasted longer than originally scheduled,"​ a senior government official, speaking on background, told reporters assembled at the G7 summit Friday.

"They did discuss NAFTA at length and they discussed the future of NAFTA, and I would say they also talked about accelerating the talks."

The reportedly positive tone of the leaders' one-on-one meeting stood in stark contrast to a week of increasingly testy public statements by Trump, following Canada's announcement last week that it would impose $16.6 billion in tariffs against U.S. products on July 1 in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

But two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told CBC News that Canada has heard this kind of positive rhetoric from Trump before — without seeing results at the NAFTA negotiating table.

One source described Friday's meeting as a "frank" airing of grievances in a "non-emotional setting," adding that Trump appeared surprised that Canada had responded so vehemently to the U.S. tariffs.

Before departing Washington for the leaders' summit Friday, Trump took aim at Trudeau and at Canada's supply management system for dairy products, which includes high tariffs on U.S. imports, in comments to U.S. reporters and in a series of tweets.

But in brief remarks to reporters before their bilateral meeting Friday afternoon, Trump seemed to lighten the mood, cracking a joke about Canada dropping all tariffs and claiming that relations between the two countries were perhaps better than they had ever been.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump held a bilateral meeting on the edges of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie Quebec 1:55

About the Author

David Cochrane

CBC News

David Cochrane is a senior reporter in CBC's Parliamentary bureau. He previously wrote for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador.

with files from Katie Simpson and John Paul Tasker

