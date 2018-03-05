U.S. President Donald Trump says he would only relieve Canada from the tariffs he has been threatening on steel and aluminum if a "new and fair" North American Free Trade Agreement is signed.

The president took to Twitter on Monday to reiterate his views that NAFTA, which is undergoing contentious renegotiations, is a job loser for the United States.

"We have large trade deficits with Mexico and Canada," he tweeted Monday morning. "Tariffs on steel and aluminum will only come off if new [and] fair NAFTA agreement is signed."

We have large trade deficits with Mexico and Canada. NAFTA, which is under renegotiation right now, has been a bad deal for U.S.A. Massive relocation of companies & jobs. Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum will only come off if new & fair NAFTA agreement is signed. Also, Canada must.. — @realDonaldTrump

He added: "Also Canada must treat our farmers much better. Highly restrictive. Mexico must do much more on stopping drugs from pouring into the U.S. They have not done what needs to be done. Millions of people addicted and dying."

Last week, Trump announced hefty new national security tariffs for imports of steel, at 25 per cent, and 10 per cent for aluminum are on their way to boost U.S. manufacturers.

Canada has been seeking an exemption.

Last week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the proposal "absolutely unacceptable" and warned of a "significant disruption" in the supply chain.

In 2017, the U.S. imported 26.9 million tonnes of steel, with 16 per cent of it coming from Canada.

A Canadian government official, speaking on background, said Canada believes any new tariffs should not apply to this country due to the highly integrated nature of the North American steel market, and because of the close co-operation between the two countries on defence issues.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland tweeted that she spoke with Rep. Kevin Brady, the Texan Republican who chairs the powerful ways and means committee, about the trade relationship between the two countries.

Brady has been one of the vocal opponents, within Trump's party, to the blanket tariffs.

NAFTA talks continue

The political leaders from Canada, the U.S. and Mexico who are overseeing the negotiating process meet today as the seventh round of NAFTA negotiations continue.

Plans are in the works to schedule an eighth round of talks in the U.S. in late March.

​During the Sunday talk show rounds, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said some industries could get exemptions.

"There'll be an exemption procedure for particular cases where we need to have exemptions so business can move forward," Navarro said on CNN.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told NBC's Meet the Press that Trump could change his mind on the tariffs, but he didn't think he would.