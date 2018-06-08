Canada rejects Trump's bid to let Russia back into G7

Canada is flatly rejecting Donald Trump's suggestion to reinstate Russia in the G7, four years after it was expelled from the group of industrialized nations for annexing Ukraine's Crimea.

Before departing for the G7 summit in Charlevoix, Que., the U.S., Trump called on the G7 leaders to let Russia back in.

"It may not be politically correct, but we have a world to run. And in the G7, which used to be the G8, they threw Russia out. They should let Russia come back in. Because we should have Russia at the negotiating table," he told reporters.

But Canada, which pushed for Russia to get the boot in 2014, is not onside.

"Our position has not changed," said Adam Austen, a spokesman for Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Former prime minister Stephen Harper said Russia should never be allowed back in the G7 as long as Vladimir Putin is in power.

"Canada would very, very strongly oppose Putin ever sitting around that table again. It would require consensus to bring Russia back and that consensus will just not happen," he said in 2015.

"Russia is more often than not trying deliberately to be a strategic rival, to deliberately counter the good things we're trying to achieve in the world than for no other reason than to just counter them."

Russia became a full member of what became known as the G8 in 1997 and hosted the 2006 summit in St. Petersburg.

Italy agrees with Trump

The group suspended Russia's membership after its annexation of Crimea. A meeting that Russia was set to chair in Sochi was moved to Brussels. Since then, the group has been known as the G7 again.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte agreed with Trump that Russia should be readmitted, saying it is "in everyone's interest."

European Council President Donald Tusk said Russia is less interested in the G7 format than other members. He prefers to keep the group to seven, quipping that it is a "lucky number."

According to the Russian government-controlled news agency Sputnik, Kremlin spokesman Dmitriy Peskov responded to Trump's statement by saying, "Russia is focused on other formats, apart from the G7."