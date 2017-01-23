U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is expected to travel to Calgary Tuesday to speak with members of the Liberal cabinet.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is holding a three-day retreat with his inner circle to map out strategy on trade relations with the new U.S. administration. Reuters first reported the Kushner visit, citing a source involved in the matter.

A senior source, speaking to CBC News on condition of anonymity, confirmed plans for the visit, but said later that the details were still being worked out.

The federal cabinet is scheduled to hear from Stephen Schwarzman, chief executive of the U.S. investment firm Blackstone Group who was appointed in December to head Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum, and from Dominic Barton, managing director of the global consulting giant McKinsey and chair of Finance Minister Bill Morneau's economic advisory panel.

Trump, meeting with members of his cabinet and high-profile executives on Monday, repeated his plans to cut the U.S. corporate tax rate and to go after companies that move factories abroad. He was expected to sign executive orders Monday signalling his intent to seek a renegotiation of NAFTA and to formally pull the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

The 12-nation TPP, which includes Canada, was signed last year and was awaiting ratification, but it won't take effect if either the U.S. or Japan fails to ratify it.