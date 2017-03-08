Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marked International Women's Day by promising $650 million for reproductive health and rights around the world.

The money, which will be invested over a three-year period, will support projects that provide sex education, strengthen reproductive health services, and support family planning and contraceptives. It will also fund programs to prevent and respond to sexual and gender-based violence, including forced marriage and female genital mutilation, and cutting and supporting the right of women to get safe and legal abortions.

Canada is also supporting initiatives that will accelerate the use of contraceptives by 2020.

Trudeau said that around the world, women and girls are subjected to sexual violence, denied education and ownership of their own bodies, and held down by poverty.

Missed economic opportunities

"This is not only a tragedy; it is a missed opportunity for many countries that could benefit greatly from the economic contributions of women," he said during an event to mark International Women's Day at a government building across from Parliament Hill.

Trudeau announces $650 million for women's reproductive rights1:51

Trudeau, a self-described feminist, said women and girls must have the same rights to choose when and with whom they want to start a family, and its size.

He said he looks forward to a day when it is not "remarkable or rare" for men to declare themselves feminists, and when there is gender equality on executive boards and community organizations.

"When women have equal power and equal weight and equal leadership influence, the kinds of decisions are better," he said.

International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau called on men and boys to rally behind the feminist cause to empower women and girls.

"We cannot do it alone. We need you," she said.