Trudeau's decision to vote in Ontario election angers Quebec MP

Even though he represents a federal riding in Quebec, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to vote in the upcoming Ontario provincial election.

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed yesterday that Trudeau intends to cast his ballot at the Ottawa-Vanier returning office tonight. Election day is June 7, but residents can vote in person before then at their returning office from May 10 to June 6.

The news offended at least one Tory caucus member. Louis-Saint-Laurent MP Gérard Deltell tweeted Friday that it was unacceptable for a Quebec MP to vote in another province's election.

C’est gênant et inacceptable de voir un député du Québec voter dans une élection d’une autre province. <a href="https://t.co/FmL0mmkQE8">pic.twitter.com/FmL0mmkQE8</a> —@gerarddeltell

Elections Ontario says every Canadian citizen aged 18 and above is entitled to vote in the provincial election as long as they live in an Ontario electoral district.

PMO spokesperson Chantal Gagnon says Trudeau doesn't plan on voting in the fall Quebec election.

And Trudeau is also permitted to vote in the Montreal-area riding of Papineau in federal elections because Elections Canada allows MPs to vote in their own ridings regardless of where they live, said PMO.

Trudeau has represented the Papineau riding since 2008, but sold his house and moved to Ottawa in 2013 after becoming Liberal leader.

As prime minister he's entitled to live in Canada's official residence. He moved his family into Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall after taking office, due to the crumbling state of 24 Sussex Drive.

Citizens who have lived outside of Quebec for two years or less, or who are posted to a position with either the federal or provincial government, can still vote provincially in that province.

Ontario goes to the polls June 7. Quebecers decide whether to keep or fire Liberal Premier Philippe Couillard on Oct. 1.