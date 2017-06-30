Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited a teepee on Parliament Hill that was erected as a symbol of the unresolved grievances many Indigenous people have as the country is set to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

The teepee was moved Thursday night, with the help of the RCMP, from a spot on the edge of the parliamentary lawn to a more prominent location next to the main stage in front of Centre Block.

Trudeau was seen wearing a jean jacket with the words "150 years young" emblazoned on the back. He was accompanied by his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. The prime minister spent some 40 minutes with a handful of activists and left without speaking to media.

Members of the Bawaating Water Protectors, who came to the capital from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., to build the teepee, have said they are not engaging in protest, but rather a "reoccupation" of Parliament Hill, which is situated on the traditional territory of the Algonquin people.

"I'm overwhelmed right now," Candace Day Neveau, a spokeswoman for the water protectors, said after the meeting. "We let Justin know that we want to hold him accountable [on his promises]. We'll be coming back if we don't feel like we're being honoured, and we'll be exerting our inherent right to be here as Indigenous people."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves the teepee. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

"There was not a lot that he could promise outright," added Ashley Courchene, a member of Sagkeeng First Nation.

"[But] I think that we are glad that he did come and say that what we did [building the teepee] is very, very important. He did bring up a good point that, at no time in the past have prime ministers met with somebody who is doing this. I commend the prime minister for coming and doing that."

On Thursday, when asked about the "reoccupiers," Trudeau said it was understandable that not all are celebrating equally.

"We recognize that over the past decades, generations, indeed centuries, Canada has failed Indigenous peoples," Trudeau said.

Water protector Candace Day Neveau says she was "overwhelmed" after meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but will return to Parliament Hill if he doesn't keep his promises to Indigenous peoples. (CBC News)

The group intends to perform Indigenous ceremonies all weekend, and will be at the centre of celebrations that are expected to draw some 500,000 people to Ottawa's downtown core.

These activists, like many other Indigenous people, say they have little reason to celebrate the country's history of colonialization, marked by land dispossession, Indian residential schools and assimilation.

RCMP officers searched the teepee before the prime minister entered.

"They searched everything [and] that's totally fine. We're not hiding anything. We're here to show you everything. We're open. We're here to show a peaceful ceremony on traditional lands," Johnathan Wabigwan, one of the activists, said of the police presence.

Water protectors figure prominently in First Nations culture, and have been at the forefront of protests against natural resources development in this country.