Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making a one-day trip to Washington for his first official meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Here's a look at his schedule and CBC's coverage plan.
CBCnews.ca will have live coverage of the visit on our live page and on CBC News Network.
You can watch Trudeau and Trump's joint press conference from the White House live at 2 p.m. ET on CBCnews.ca, CBC News Network, on Facebook (here or here) and on YouTube.
And we'll be livestreaming a special edition CBC News Network's Power & Politics with Rosemary Barton on CBCNews.ca, Facebook and YouTube, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.
CBC Radio One will have a wrap up of the day's events on World at Six with Susan Bonner and watch The National with Peter Mansbridge tonight (10 p.m. on CBC-TV, 9 p.m. ET on CBC News Network) for full coverage and analysis.
- Jobs, trade and women in work force top Trudeau-Trump agenda
- LIVE: Trudeau heads to Washington for meeting with Trump
- Analysis: Why Trudeau-Trump feels like more than a simple chat
Highlights of today's visit
All times Eastern:
- 9:10 a.m. Trudeau is scheduled to touch down at Dulles International Airport near Washington.
- 10:50 a.m. Trudeau will be greeted by Trump at the White House and the two leaders will pose for a photo in the West Wing.
- 11:10 a.m. Trudeau and Trump will hold a tête-à-tête meeting in the Oval Office.
- 11:25 a.m. The two leaders will sit down for an expanded bilateral meeting.
- 12:15 p.m. Trudeau and Trump will participate in a roundtable discussion with women executives in a cabinet room of the White House.
- 12:50 p.m. Trudeau will attend a luncheon hosted by the president.
- 2:00 p.m. Trudeau and Trump hold a joint media availability in the East Room of the White House.
- 3:00 p.m. Trudeau meets with the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Paul Ryan.
- 3:40 p.m Trudeau meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
- 6:00 p.m. The prime minister departs for return to Ottawa.