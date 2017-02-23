Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump are scheduled to speak by phone today and, according to a senior Liberal, the call is being held at the request of the Canadian government.

It is not clear, however, what the two leaders will discuss.

Trudeau and Trump met at the White House last week and they have spoken by phone twice previously.

At a news conference after their meeting in Washington, the prime minister and the president conveyed their shared concerns for economic growth and national security, though Trump did suggest he would be looking to "tweak" the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Since then, the arrival of asylum seekers crossing the border into Canada from the United States has emerged as a significant point of debate in Ottawa.

In Europe last week after visiting the White House, Trudeau was touted by some as a potential bridge between European leaders and the new president.

The Trump administration also has yet to name a new ambassador to Canada.