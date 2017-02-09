Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet in person for the first time on Monday in Washington, D.C., the Prime Minister's Office has confirmed.

In a statement emailed to the Parliamentary Press Gallery, Kate Purchase, Trudeau's director of communications, said that the leaders "look forward to discussing ‎the unique relationship between Canada and the United States of America and how we can continue to work hard for middle class Canadians and Americans, together."

Strong Canada-US ties help the middle class in both our countries. Monday, I'll meet @realDonaldTrump in DC to keep working for that goal. — @JustinTrudeau

A statement from the White House Thursday said Trump and Trudeau "look forward to a constructive conversation on strengthening the relationship between our two nations."

Three of Trudeau's ministers — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Finance Minister Bill Morneau — have made trips to Washington this week to lay the groundwork for these first face-to-face talks.

"We've found (our U.S. counterparts) to be interested, engaged, understanding the depth of the relationship and the importance of the relationship to the United States and Canada. So we want to build on that," Morneau told reporters Thursday after speaking at Georgetown University.

"I think Americans intuitively understand the strength of the relationship."