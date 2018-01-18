After a swing through Nova Scotia and Ontario, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Quebec City tonight for the second leg of his cross-country town hall tour as he looks to meet with Canadians ahead of Parliament's return later this month.

CBCNews.ca will carry the event live starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Trudeau embarked on a similar tour last year in an effort to leave the "Ottawa bubble" — a nickname often assigned to the parliamentary precinct that is populated by politicians, the media, lobbyists and other stakeholder groups — and hear what concerns regular Canadians as the Liberal government readies for the last two years of its mandate.

While Liberal organizers have touted the event as a chance to talk about the economy, a friendly subject for the prime minister as Canada enjoys a booming economy with low unemployment rates not seen in a generation, questions have been wide-ranging including a number about Indigenous affairs, the $10.5 million payment to Omar Khadr, concerns about the state of Canada's immigration system, and how best to support women in the workforce.

The events have been interrupted by hecklers, some concerned about the Khadr payment, with others worried about the passage of M-103, a non-binding motion passed by the Commons last year that condemns Islamophobia, and the return of ISIS fighters.

Trudeau made a stop in Quebec last year — in the bilingual Eastern Townships — but he answered only nine French questions. Quebec City is overwhelmingly francophone and typically returns federalist politicians; it is an area where the Liberals made major inroads in the last election to the detriment of the Conservatives and NDP.

Trudeau will also make stops in Winnipeg and Edmonton later this month before parliament's return on Jan. 29.