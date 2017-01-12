Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today kicked off a cross-country tour to connect with grassroots Canadians as controversies brew over "cash-for-access" political fundraising and a family vacation at the Bahamian island property of the Aga Khan.

His campaign-style trip begins in eastern Ontario, with stops in Manotick, Brockville, Kingston, Napanee and Belleville before saying the night in Trenton. The Ontario swing picks up Friday and winds up in London, Ont.

"We see this tour as part of a concerted effort to remain connected to Canadians, at home in their communities," said Cameron Ahmad, a spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office. "The prime minister wants to hear from them on how they are feeling at the start of 2017, what their concerns and anxieties are, and what we can do to help alleviate that."

The PM will also visit Quebec, B.C. and the Prairies, then the Atlantic provinces and the North.

Participants were invited to RSVP on the local MP's website, raising questions about whether the information would be used by the Liberal Party for political purposes.

But Ahmad said signing up on the websites is not mandatory, and was intended to inform people on updates with details of the events.

Encouraging attendance

"We wanted to ensure that attendance at these events would not be simply be limited to partisans or Liberals. In order to do so, MPs took the opportunity to reach out to all their constituents – regardless of political affiliation – and share information on upcoming events," he told CBC.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Anne Mask as food is prepared during a visit to a restaurant in Manotick, Ont. Thursday January 12, 2017. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau has been facing a barrage of questions and criticism over "cash-for-access" fundraising events, where wealthy donors were given access to the prime minister at exclusive events.

A new ethics controversy involves Trudeau's family vacation to the Bahamas, where he stayed at the Bell Island home of the Aga Khan, whose foundation receives millions of dollars in federal funding for development projects.