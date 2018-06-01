Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will work to protect Canadian steel and aluminum workers as the tariff tiff between Canada and the U.S. ramps up.

Trudeau says he's already reached out to Canadian steel and aluminum producers to talk about upcoming short-term challenges after the U.S. moved to impose 25 per cent tariffs on some foreign steel and 10 per cent on aluminum, citing national security reasons.

"I've assured them that we're going to be working with them to make sure that Canadian jobs are protected and that Canadian workers and communities continue to do OK despite these unnecessary and punitive actions from the United States," Trudeau told CBC Radio's Information Morning host Portia Clark during a stop in Halifax.

"This is obviously a ridiculous situation that the U.S. has tied national security concerns to trade of metals from Canada.

He didn't detail what measures his government is considering to help the industry.

In retaliation to the United States' tariff announcement, Canada has threatened to impose tariffs of up to $16.6 billion on some steel and aluminum products and other goods from the U.S. — including gherkins and condiments — beginning July 1.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday to rail against Canada for what he sees as a mistreatment of U.S. farmers.

Canadian officials "must open their markets and take down their trade barriers," he said.

Trudeau said Thursdays tariff announcement marks "a bit of a turning point, but we've always known that this administration is unpredictable."

"In the coming weeks we're actually going to see hardship happening on both sides, well, particularly on the American side of the border," said Trudeau, who was in Halifax to speak to the annual conference of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.