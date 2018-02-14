The federal government will create a legal framework to guarantee the rights of Indigenous people in Canada, CBC News/Radio-Canada has learned.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make the announcement in the House of Commons just after question period today.

The goal is to avoid lengthy and costly court battles, said government sources speaking on the condition of anonymity.

While Indigenous and treaty rights are recognized under Section 35 of the Constitution, the sources said those rights are often tested in court.

This new system would ensure that the starting premise of all federal government action is the recognition of Indigenous rights, said one source with knowledge of the speech.

The framework would cover reserves, systems of governance and energy projects.

The framework would be implemented through a series of measures, including legislation, but it's not clear when that would be formally introduced.

Sources said the prime minister's speech has been in the works for a long time.