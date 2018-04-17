Trudeau meeting the Queen, talking trade and war with PM May

Prime Minster Justin Trudeau will meet with Queen Elizabeth for the third time on Wednesday.



Trudeau's audience with the Queen will take place at Buckingham Palace. While the first few moments of their discussion will be captured, cameras are not permitted into the Queen's apartment to record the entire conversation. That talk is private.



Trudeau's first meeting with the monarch took place at Buckingham Palace shortly after Trudeau took office in 2015. His second private meeting was at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, the Queen's official Scottish residence.





Earlier in the day, Trudeau is scheduled to sit down with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May for a conversation that's expected to focus on trade and the United Kingdom's pending post-Brexit departure from the European Union.

Officials say Trudeau wants to reassure U.K. businesses that the Canadian government is prioritizing a free trade agreement with Britain.



In 2017, Canada and the U.K. had over $26.5 billion in two-way merchandise trade, making the U.K. Canada's fifth largest merchandise trade partner.



Officials say Canada is willing to open formal trade negotiations with the U.K. the "day after" Brexit closes next March.



The Canadian government plans to use the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with Europe as the blueprint for any new deal between Canada the U.K.



May and Trudeau are also expected to discuss the recent military strikes in Syria and ramped-up diplomatic tensions with Russia.

Canada expelled four Russian diplomats and rejected the credentials of three others in response to a nerve gas agent attack in Salisbury, U.K. that has been widely blamed on the Russians.

Trudeau is expected to start the day Wednesday at London City Hall, where he'll meet with Mayor Sadiq Khan. Trudeau will later take part in a discussion with youth from a local high school and mark the centenary of women obtaining the right to vote in the U.K.



On Thursday, Trudeau will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) summit. The 53 Commonwealth nations meet every two years. This year's discussions will centre on four themes: fairness, prosperity, security and sustainability.