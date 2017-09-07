Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with premiers and Indigenous leaders next month with environmentally friendly economic development at the top of the agenda.

The meeting will be held in the National Capital Region on Oct. 3.

A news release from the prime minister's office said federal, provincial and territorial governments have been working on a pan-Canadian framework on clean growth and climate change since their last meeting on Dec. 9, 2016.

"A prosperous Canada depends on a strong partnership between the federal government and the provinces and territories," Trudeau said in the statement. "I look forward to sitting down with premiers to discuss ways we can build on Canada's economic growth and create good, middle class jobs in every region of the country."

It is not clear if the meeting with premiers and Indigenous leaders will be a joint meeting, or if the prime minister will meet with each group separately.

In July, leaders of three Indigenous organizations boycotted the Council of the Federation meetings in Edmonton, because they were scheduled to take part in separate meetings rather than participate in all sessions as full members.

At the time, National Chief Perry Bellegarde of the Assembly of First Nations, President Natan Obed of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and President Clément Chartier of the Métis National Council held a news conference to criticize the format, insisting it was an attempt to sideline and marginalize Indigenous involvement.