Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't think U.S. President Donald Trump will pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement, but Canada has multiple contingency plans ready if trade talks go south.

The latest round of talks wrapped in Montreal on Monday with the trade ministers from Canada, Mexico and the United States agreeing some progress was made but acknowledging there are still tough challenges ahead.

"Not only do we have a Plan B, we have a Plan C and D and E and F," said Trudeau in an interview with Chris Hall, host of CBC Radio's The House.

But the prime minister remained tight-lipped about what's in those dossiers.

"What [Plan B] involves is standing up for Canadians and making sure that we move forward in the best possible way, and depending on what the Americans do, depending on what decisions the administration takes, we'll make sure that we do the right things," he said.

"I think one of the dangers is falling into hypotheticals and chasing rabbits down holes," Trudeau said in the interview. "Just know that we have looked at a broad range of scenarios and have an approach that is going to continue to stand up for Canadian jobs while we diversify our markets."

'Our message has been consistent'