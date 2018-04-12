Trudeau to interrupt foreign trip to meet with Notley, Horgan on pipeline impasse

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will interrupt his nine-day foreign trip to return to Ottawa to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley to try to end the deadlock over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Trudeau will travel to Ottawa from Lima, Peru, then travel on to Paris.

The itinerary change was announced just minutes before the prime minister's plane departed for Peru, where he is joining more than 30 world leaders for the Summit of Americas.

Horgan tweeted about the meeting shortly after.

I will be meeting with Prime Minister <a href="https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JustinTrudeau</a> and Premier <a href="https://twitter.com/RachelNotley?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RachelNotley</a> this coming Sunday in Ottawa. I'll be there to represent BC, our coast and economy. —@jjhorgan

Tensions over the Trans Mountain expansion have been building since Kinder Morgan suspended all non-essential spending on the project on Sunday. The company has given the federal government until May 31 to deliver concrete assurances that the expanded line will get built.

That prompted Trudeau to call an emergency cabinet meeting in Ottawa Monday, where ministers emerged disclosing no concrete solutions to the standoff.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau met with Notley in Toronto early Wednesday evening.

She said she left feeling "more convinced" that Ottawa will soon take action, but did not say what options were on the table.

"I will say that he did assure me the Canadian government plans to take swift action on this file," she said on a conference call after the meeting.

After meeting with the premiers, Trudeau is now scheduled to travel to Paris for his first official visit to France and a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will also address the French National Assembly and attend several speaking engagements.

He is scheduled to then travel to London, where he is to meet the Queen and British Prime Minister Theresa May before attending the Commonwealth heads of government meeting.