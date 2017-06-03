Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak at the annual Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner on Saturday in Ottawa.

Trudeau's spoke at last year's dinner, the first time a prime minister had done so in more than a decade. That night also featured his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau doing yoga, former interim leader of the Conservatives Rona Ambrose poking fun at former PM Stephen Harper and Tom Mulcair of the NDP dropping F-bombs.

The dinner aims to honour the Parliamentary Press Gallery of Canada, now in its 151th year.