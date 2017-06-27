Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is holding a news conference in Ottawa today to wrap up the parliamentary sitting.

Trudeau will deliver remarks then take questions in the National Press Theatre beginning at 9 a.m. ET and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.

Earlier Tuesday, the prime minister issued a statement to mark Multiculturalism Day.

"Canadians come from every corner of the world, speak two official languages and hundreds more, practise many faiths, and represent many cultures," he said. "Multiculturalism is at the heart of Canada's heritage and identity, and as Canadians, we recognize that our differences make us strong."

Canada's tradition of multiculturalism has meant fresh perspectives and new answers to old problems, Trudeau said.

Noting that Canada is celebrating both the 150th anniversary of Confederation and the 35th anniversary of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Trudeau said the milestones are a reminder of the values that unite Canadians: Openness, inclusion and deep respect for our differences.

"Whoever we are, wherever we come from, these values bring us together as equal members of this great country," he said.