Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began the second day of a whirlwind outreach tour at CFB Trenton in eastern Ontario this morning.

He was up at 5 a.m. to go for a five-kilometre run with parachute jump instructors from the Canadian Army Advance Warfare Center before having breakfast with military families in its mess hall.

Trudeau's jam-packed day Friday includes town halls in Peterborough and London, Ont., with a number of photo-opportunities in between, including one with youth from La Loche, Sask., at the Toronto Raptors training facility.

CBC News is livestreaming the first town hall from Peterborough at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted that his day started earlier that he was used to on Friday, as he went for an early-morning run with some troops, ordered a hearty breakfast and met military families at CFB Trenton after staying in the area overnight. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

The prime minister has faced questions on the campaign-style tour about a range of issues including electoral reform, the environment and the government's handling of the Phoenix pay system controversy.

Trudeau told a large crowd that gathered for a town hall Thursday night in Belleville, Ont., that he will stand up for diversity and feminism during Donald Trump's presidency.

Trudeau's tour comes as his own team tries to fend off criticism about cash-for-access events and a recent trip to the Bahamas, where he visited the Aga Khan and travelled on the spiritual leader's helicopter.

Today's leg of the tour will end in London, Ont., before Trudeau heads off to Quebec, B.C. and the Prairies, then the Atlantic provinces and the North.