Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, but the Canadian media travelling with the PM did not receive a customary notification in advance.

The Prime Minister's Office sent an email to the media to announce a last-minute meeting between the two men even though it had been mentioned several hours earlier in the Israeli media.

The PMO later apologized for the late notice and promised to provide a summary of what it called a "last-minute pull-aside."

The Israeli government press office said Netanyahu raised the the nuclear agreement with Iran and called on Canada, and other countries, "to seize the moment."

He also updated Trudeau on the Israel Canada Free Trade Agreement.

"It was agreed to accelerate mutual contacts on that issue," said the Israeli contact.

When it comes to the Palestinians, Netanyahu's office said he made it clear said he would not compromise on Israel's security needs in any future agreement.

The meeting in Davos comes weeks after the Canadian government chose to abstain from voting on a resolution condemning U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to relocate the American embassy.

Israeli media also reported that Netanyahu and Trump will meet on Thursday — their fourth meeting since Trump took office.

Trudeau was also scheduled to hold bilateral business meetings Wednesday with the heads of Royal Dutch Shell, Microsoft and Ericsson. He also has one bilateral meeting with a political leader — Argentine President Mauricio Macri.

Before leave Switzerland on Thursday, Trudeau is scheduled to attend a public session on the empowerment of girls and women and be joined by Pakistani activist and honorary Canadian citizen Malala Yousafzai.

Trump is scheduled to speak in Davos on Friday after Trudeau returns home.