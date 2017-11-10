Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his special envjoy to Myanmar, Bob Rae, met with Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, before the start of APEC trade talks in Da Nang, Vietnam.

The 45-minute meeting was arranged to discuss a possible way forward on the Rohingya refugee crisis, which has seen hundreds of thousands of Rohingya flee from Myanmar's Rakhine state into neighbouring Bangladesh in the face of violence at home.

"Given Canada's commitment to the promotion of pluralism and humanitarianism, Prime Minister Trudeau conveyed Canada's ongoing deep concern for the situation facing Rohingya refugees," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The meeting comes as Myanmar faces allegations of large-scale human rights abuses against the Rohingya Muslim minority population in the predominately Buddhist nation.

Suu Kyi, a Nobel Laureate and an honorary Canada, has been criticized for not speaking out against the violence aimed at Rohingya Muslims in her country, which the UN calls ethnic cleansing.

Trudeau spoke to Suu Kyi in September amid questions about her leadership at a time when many were accusing the country's military of carrying out ethnic cleansing against this long-persecuted group.

During that call, Trudeau "stressed the particular importance of the state counsellor as a moral and political leader," according to a readout.

Last month, Trudeau announced the appointment of former Ontario premier Bob Rae as his special envoy to Myanmar.