Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address the media after a spirited caucus meeting in Kelowna, B.C., where talk over controversial changes to the small business tax regime dominated discussion.

CBCNews.ca will carry his remarks live starting at 4 p.m. ET.

Trudeau faced angry doctors at a town hall in the B.C. Interior city last night. Many small business owners are frustrated with changes the government says will level the playing field between proprietors and wage earners and close "loopholes" used by some to lower their tax burden.

The Conservatives have branded the changes as an assault on small business, with leader Andrew Scheer accusing the prime minister of "demonizing" the country's incorporated professionals.