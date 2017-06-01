Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken with Donald Trump and expressed his disappointment with the U.S. president's decision to pull out of the Paris climate change agreement.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders spoke after Trump made his announcement about withdrawing from the deal earlier Thursday. They also discussed trade relations between the two countries, according to the statement.

The Prime Minister's Office released a statement from Trudeau reacting to the U.S. decision to abandon the global climate deal.

"We are deeply disappointed that the United States federal government has decided to withdraw from the Paris agreement," Trudeau said in the statement. "Canada is unwavering in our commitment to fight climate change and support clean economic growth. Canadians know we need to take decisive and collective action to tackle the many harsh realities of our changing climate."

Trudeau said that the U.S. decision is disappointing, but there was "growing momentum" around the world to stay in the fight and transition to a clean growth economy.

"This is about an ambitious and unshakable desire to leave a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable planet for our kids and for generations to come," Trudeau said.

The prime minister said he would continue to work with the U.S. "at the state level" and to continue to reach out to the U.S. federal government to make the case that fighting climate change is "of critical importance for all humankind."

France reacts

In an unusual move, newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron posted a video on Twitter, addressing Americans, and the world directly, in English.

"The president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement. I do respect this decision, but I do think it is an actual mistake, both for the U.S. and for our planet."

Macron addressed Americans directly saying the world believes in them before inviting scientists and businesses discouraged by Trump's decision to move to France and make it their "second homeland."

"I call on them — come here and work here with us, to work together on concrete solutions for our climate, our environment. I can assure you France will not give up the fight."

Macron said the Paris Agreement was "irreversible" and would be implemented by the rest of the world.

"We will succeed because we are fully committed," Macron said. "Because wherever we live, whoever we are, we all share the same responsibility: Make our planet great again."