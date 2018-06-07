Trudeau, Macron to warn Trump at G7 summit that his tariff plan will backfire

Canada and France will take a polite, persuasive yet firm approach to Donald Trump at the G7, warning the U.S. President that his punishing trade tariffs will backfire and harm America's economy and work force.

On the eve of what's shaping up to be an acrimonious summit in Charlevoix, Que., Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron offered support and "solidarity" with the U.S. president's efforts to denuclearize North Korea, but they denounced his decision to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The two leaders have a blunt message for Trump.

"American jobs are on the line because of his actions and because of his administration," Trudeau said at a joint news conference on Parliament Hill Thursday. "When we can underscore this, and we see that there's a lot of pressure within the U.S., perhaps he will revise his position."

Macron, who arrived in Ottawa Wednesday night for pre-G7 meetings, agreed.

"A trade war doesn't spare anyone," he said. "It will start to hurt American workers, the cost of raw materials will rise and industry will become less competitive."

But both leaders insisted they would continue a dialogue that is congenial in tone.

"Since the beginning, I have done what Canadians expect of their prime minister. I have been polite and respectful. But I've always been very firm on Canada's interests and our values as well. This approach will continue," Trudeau said.

Canada, EU retaliate

Last week the U.S. announced it was ending an exemption on steel and aluminum tariffs that initially had been granted to Canada, Mexico and the EU.

Canada countered by announcing it would slap an estimated $16.6 billion in duties on some steel and aluminum products and other goods from the U.S., including maple syrup, beer kegs, whisky and toilet paper.

The EU has also announced new duties in response.

Macron said he has tried in vain to convince Trump to change his positions on various issues like climate change, Iran and trade, but said ultimately he can't make decisions for the U.S. president.

"This is a historical ally and we need them, but we didn't concede anything," he said.

At the bilateral meeting, Trudeau and Macron also established the $120-million Transatlantic Fund which will assist French and Canadian companies that want to grow their business on the other continent.

The two leaders also signed a joint statement on artificial intelligence (AI) and agreed to action plans for international assistance, sustainable development and promoting global gender equality.

Macron is spending the afternoon in Montreal, where he will hold meetings with Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, before he departs for Charlevoix this evening.