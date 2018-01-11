Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be taking more questions from the public tonight at a town hall meeting in London, Ont.
It is the third in a series of six town halls, and comes as Trudeau holds a two-day retreat for his cabinet in the southwestern Ontario city.
Tonight's event begins at 7 p.m. ET. at Western University. CBCNews.ca will carry the event live.
During the first two town halls — in Lower Sackville, N.S. and Hamilton — the prime minister endured heckling and drew applause as he faced a broad range of questions on topics that covered everything from federal drug policy, to the Liberal government's $10.5 million payment to Omar Khadr, to concerns over former ISIS fighters returning to Canada.
Trudeau's next town hall will be in Quebec City on Jan. 18. Later in the month, Trudeau will host town halls in Winnipeg and Edmonton, but no specific dates for those events have been released.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.