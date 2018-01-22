Trudeau heads to India next month

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to India next month for a state visit.

At the invitation of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trudeau will make stops in Agra, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi between Feb. 17-23, says the Prime Minister's Office.

During his tour he will also visit the Taj Mahal, Sri Harmandir Sahib — also known as the Golden Temple — and the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Gujarat during his tour.

Trudeau will meet with Modi, and take part several business roundtables focused on boosting trade and investment between the two countries.

Trudeau will promote empowering women and girls and strengthening Canada and India's economic ties, says his office.

"Canada and India share a special bond, and are linked by tremendous people-to-people connections. The more than one million Canadians of Indian origin make the relationship between our two countries a truly special one," he said in a statement.

Trudeau also meet with students, says the government announcement.

International Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains wrapped up a trip to India in November, the eleventh ministerial trip since the fall of 2016.

The Liberal government has tried to diversify Canada's trading options, with recent trips to China, Vietnam and the Philippines.