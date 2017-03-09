Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used his speech to the CERAWeek conference in Houston to say he will succeed on the energy file where his father and former prime minister Stephen Harper failed.

Trudeau said the National Energy Program hurt both growth and jobs while the Conservatives failed to understand that the economy and climate change are linked.

"Our immediate predecessors tried a different route for 10 years, to ignore the environment. It didn't work, any more than the NEP of the 1980s worked. They couldn't move forward on big energy projects," Trudeau's saidy.

Touting his government's approval of new pipelines, and the Liberal's national plan to put a price on carbon, which were achieved at the same time, Trudeau said his government had made some good first steps but more work still needs to be done.

"But it is a clear new path for our country, after years of false starts," Trudeau said.

The CERAWeek conference, organized by international financial services firm IHS Markit, is an annual event that brings in energy executives, politicians, clean tech companies and policy makers from 60 countries to talk about key issues facing the global energy industry. The topics up for discussion include everything from oil and gas to renewables.

More than 3,500 delegates and 300 members of the media are attending the five-day conference.

Supplying energy to the U.S.

Trudeau also used his speech to reminded those in the audience that Canada is a good partner for the United States when it comes to energy.

"Nothing is more essential to the U.S. economy than access to a secure, reliable source of energy. Canada is that source," Trudeau said. "We have the third largest oil reserves in the world, and provide more than 40 per cent of America's imported crude."

"And this extends beyond oil: We supply you with more electricity and uranium than any other country."

Earlier Thursday, Trudeau took part in a roundtable to discuss the future of energy with clean technology companies and leaders in the energy field.