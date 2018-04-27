Trudeau to accept honourary degree from NYU during U.S. trip
PM will promote investment in Canada during New York, Boston visit May 16-18
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will accept an honourary doctor of laws degree from New York University during a three-day trip to the U.S. next month.
Trudeau will speak to graduates at the university's 186th commencement ceremony, and will address the Economic Club of New York to promote investment in Canada.
He will also visit Boston during the May 16-18 trip, where he will "highlight the strong economic partnership between the U.S. and Canada, and the importance of working together to find solutions to global challenges," according to a release from the PMO.
In Boston, Trudeau will take part in the Solve at MIT conference, which will be attended by more than 300 leaders from businesses, foundations, non-profit organizations, government, academia and the media. The group will discuss possible solutions to pressing issues related to health, education, infrastructure, energy and food supply.
"We live in a time of tremendous change and face challenges global in scale. Finding solutions shaped across borders, involving every generation, is imperative," Trudeau said in a statement. "I look forward to visiting the United States to speak with graduates and those at the forefront of innovation to look at what we can, and must, do to build a better tomorrow for future generations."
Last July, Trudeau received an honorary doctorate from the University of Edinburgh in recognition of his advocacy for equality and diversity.
