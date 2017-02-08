Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Europe next week to mark an important milestone for the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between Canada (CETA) and the European Union.

He will begin by addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Feb. 16 before travelling to Berlin and Hamburg, Germany, on Feb. 16 and 17 to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, it will be the first time a sitting Canadian prime minister has addressed the full European Parliament. The address will come one day after the legislature votes to ratify the Canada-EU CETA deal.

"CETA is the most progressive trade agreement ever negotiated by Canada or the European Union," Trudeau said in a statement.

"CETA sets a high standard for free trade agreements of the future. It will benefit Canada and the European Union by opening new markets and creating new opportunities for Canadian businesses and workers on both sides of the Atlantic," he added.

When the 751-seat European Parliament votes for CETA, it will provisionally bring well over 90 per cent of the deal into force, possibly within months.

Canada must pass Bill C-30, its implementation bill, and change some provincial legislation before provisional application can take effect.

All but one of the EU's 28 member states are expected to hold ratification votes and, in some cases, referendums in their respective jurisdictions before the deal is completely implemented. This process may take years.