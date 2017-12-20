Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated some provisions of the Conflict of Interest Act when he vacationed on a private island owned by the Aga Khan last Christmas, the federal ethics watchdog has ruled.

After months of investigation, outgoing ethics commissioner Mary Dawson released her decision on Wednesday.

"When Mr. Trudeau, as prime minister, accepted the gifts of hospitality from the Aga Khan and the use of his private island in March and December 2016, there were ongoing official dealings with the Aga Khan, and the Aga Khan Foundation Canada was registered to lobby his office," she said.

"Therefore, the vacations accepted by Mr. Trudeau or his family could reasonably be seen to have been given to influence Mr. Trudeau in his capacity as prime minister."

More to come