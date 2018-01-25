Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday he will be speaking to Sport Minister Kent Hehr about allegations of sexual misconduct made on social media.

During a news conference to wrap up his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trudeau was asked about allegations that women felt fearful about getting in the same elevator with Hehr at the Alberta legislature, where he was a member from 2008 to 2015, and that Hehr had made unwanted sexually suggestive comments.

Trudeau said he is "unequivocal" in his support for women who come forward with complaints of sexual harassment and assault.

"I haven't had the opportunity to speak directly with Kent. I will in the coming hours and we will have more to say before the plane lifts off tonight," he said.

On posts to Twitter, a woman said Hehr made women feel "unsafe" and made verbally suggestive remarks, including "you're yummy."

'Extremely seriously'

During the news conference, Trudeau also saluted the women who came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown, who stepped down overnight while denying any wrongdoing.

Trudeau said all allegations are taken "extremely seriously."

Trudeau asked about minister Kent Hehr harassment allegations0:44

"My thoughts turn immediately to the women who came forward, knowing how difficult it is, it can be, to salute them for their courage and their leadership," he said. "I certainly hope their example will resonate and that the support of their friends, their families and the community at large remains with them."

Trudeau is making his way back to Canada Thursday.

Past criticism of Hehr

Hehr faced criticism in December from a Calgary woman engaged in a class-action lawsuit against the federal government who said he was "very condescending" when she contacted his office regarding an issue related to benefits while on maternity leave.

Jennifer McCrea had been fighting on behalf of a group of mothers who say they were denied benefits while on maternity leave and contacted Hehr's office in October 2016 after being encouraged to speak to local Liberal MPs about her case.

She asked him pointedly why Ottawa continues to fight sick women — a "loaded question" to which he allegedly replied, "Well, Ms. McCrea, that is the old question, like asking … 'When did you stop beating your wife?'"

"I didn't respond (with) anything because my jaw was on the floor," McCrea recalled.

Hehr admitted to sometimes being "brash" and "inappropriate" after the complaint.

Feeling 'belittled'

Members of a thalidomide survivor group have also complained about feeling belittled after a meeting with Hehr, and accused him of making offensive statements about their life expectancies.

One survivor said Hehr said they didn't have it as bad as they did when they were kids, then went on to say: "Well you don't have it so bad. Everyone in Canada has a sob story.'"

The minister denied at least one of their claims and said he has apologized if some of his comments were misinterpreted.

Hehr was shuffled into the Sport and Disabilities portfolios last summer from Veterans Affairs.