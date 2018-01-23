Trudeau promotes Time's Up, Me Too movements in Davos speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used his time on stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this morning to urge international leaders to do more to promote women's rights, including confronting widespread concerns over sexual misconduct and assault.

"Me Too, Time's Up, the Women's March, these movements tell us that we need to have a critical discussion on women's rights, equality and the power dynamics of gender," he said.

"Sexual harassment, for example – in business and in government – is a systemic problem and it is unacceptable. As leaders, we need to act to show that truly, time is up."

Trudeau argued that a fundamental shift needs to be made by hiring and promoting more women.



"Not just because it's the right thing to do, or the nice thing to do, but because it's the smart thing to do," he said. Trudea said there's strong evidence that doing so would boost profitability and a country's gross domestic product.

He pushed the idea of gender-balanced boards and project teams, while touting Canada's own efforts to help women, including the Canada Child Benefit, expanded parental leave and upcoming pay equity legislation.

Workers' fears addressed

His address also strongly chastised the world's corporations and governments for becoming disconnected from the common person.

"The unrest we've witnessed is driven by anxiety and fear — fear of what a rapidly changing world means for workers and their families, and for those who are already struggling in the existing economy. And that fear – that anxiety – is valid," he said.

PM Justin Trudeau outlines that the new TPP deal is proof that pushing for progressive ideals can work for trading nations. 3:27

"People have been taken advantage of, losing their jobs and their livelihoods."

Trudeau urged businesses and governments to ensure that people share in the benefit of economic growth.

"We cannot neglect our responsibility to the people who matter most, to the people who aren't here in Davos and never will be," he said.

Trudeau began his speech congratulating the 11 remaining countries in the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which includes Canada, for reaching a new deal.

This is Trudeau's second time visiting the forum as prime minister.