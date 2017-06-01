As Premier Philippe Couillard appears set to kick off a renewed push towards negotiations for Quebec to sign on to the 1982 Constitution, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seems to want to stay out of it.

"You know my views on the Constitution," Trudeau told reporters in French on Thursday morning in Ottawa. "We are not opening the Constitution."

The CBC's French-language service, Radio-Canada, was among media reporting late Wednesday that Couillard is set to release a 200-page document outlining his government's vision of Quebec's role within Canada and laying out arguments in support of reopening negotiations.

Couillard has a news conference scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET in Quebec City, and CBC News will carry it live.

Reports Wednesday suggested there's no fixed date or clear timeline for the coast-to-coast consultations envisioned by the Quebec government.

Divisive history

Quebec was the only province not to sign on to Canada's Constitution in 1982 after a passionate and divisive debate.

The province's status within Canada became one of the most contentious issues in Canadian politics over the next two decades, with two failed attempts by the subsequent Progressive Conservative government of Brian Mulroney — the Meech Lake and Charlottetown Accords — to bring Quebec into the Constitution under new terms.

The Liberal prime minister who came next, Jean Chrétien, was at the helm when the 1995 Quebec referendum vote nearly returned a majority in favour of pursuing independence. His government brought then constitutional expert Stéphane Dion into cabinet to lead the federal response, ultimately resulting in the Clarity Act, which sets out the terms for any future sovereignty referendum.

Dion is now Canada's ambassador to Germany and Trudeau's special envoy to the European Union.

During former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper's tenure, the House of Commons passed a controversial motion recognizing the Québécois as a nation.

The constitutional front has been largely quiet since then, with federal and provincial sovereigntist parties finding lower levels of support and governments at both levels focusing on other issues in the federal-provincial relationship.

When Couillard became leader of the Quebec Liberals in 2013, the strong federalist said he was in favour of reopening the discussion to help the province "reintegrate into the Canadian family."

This would be his first meaningful step towards that goal.