A Canadian citizen was killed and four others injured in the attack in Barcelona, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Friday.

"It was with great sadness that I learned today that one Canadian was killed and four others injured during yesterday's cowardly terrorist attack in Barcelona," Trudeau said in a statement. "Sophie and I offer our condolences to the families and friends in mourning, and hope for a speedy recovery for the injured Canadians."

Trudeau said Canada joins Spain and other countries around the world in remembering the victims and mourning the loss of so many innocent people.

"We must stand firm against the spread of hate and intolerance in all its forms. These violent acts that seek to divide us will only strengthen our resolve."

