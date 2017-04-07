Canada "fully supports" the United States strikes against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's chemical weapon capabilities, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement Friday.

"President Assad's use of chemical weapons and the crimes the Syrian regime has committed against its own people cannot be ignored," the statement said. "These gruesome attacks cannot be permitted to continue operating with impunity."

Trudeau said the Canadian government will continue to support a diplomatic resolution to the Syrian crisis.

"Canada fully supports the United States' limited and focused action to degrade the Assad regime's ability to launch chemical weapons attacks against innocent civilians, including many children."

Trudeau is expected to make a statement in the House of Commons at 10:30 a.m. ET, followed by statements from the opposition parties. CBCnews.ca will carry the statements live.

In a statement issued Friday morning, interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose said the Official Opposition supported "the efforts of the United States to prevent Syria's military from launching further chemical weapon attacks.

"The global community cannot sit idly by while deadly nerve toxins are unleashed on innocent civilians," the statement said.

Overnight missile strike

The United States fired cruise missiles at Syria overnight, in response to this week's chemical attack that killed more than 80 Syrian civilians in the province of Idlib.

The American missile strikes hit a government-controlled airbase in central Syria. U.S. officials say the airbase was the originating point for the plans behind Tuesday's gas attack.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement Friday morning following U.S. missile strikes against the Syrian regime's chemical weapons capabilities. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

On Wednesday and Thursday, Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland made repeated statements condemning the chemical weapons attack urging the international community to investigate the gas attack to confirm the Assad government was behind it.

Freeland said the chemical weapons attack raised "grave questions" about whether the Assad regime could work towards a political solution in the Syria.

Friday's statement from Ambrose criticized the Trudeau government for offering "very little in terms of concrete action to hold the Russian-backed government of Syria accountable."

"Contrary to the prime minister's beliefs, the United Nations Security Council has proven itself woefully ineffectual when it comes to resolving the Syrian conflict," the Conservative statement said.