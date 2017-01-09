Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make changes to his cabinet on Tuesday, CBC News has confirmed.

The cabinet shuffle, first reported by The Canadian Press, comes as the prime minister prepares for a cross-Canada grassroots tour over the next few weeks.

Cameron Ahmed, a spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office, declined to comment, saying in an email "our office does not comment on rumours."

But sources familiar with the government's plans confirmed the news on condition of anonymity.

Trudeau's cabinet was sworn in just over 14 months ago but has already seen a few changes. Last May, former fisheries minister Hunter Tootoo was dropped from cabinet for personal reasons and replaced by former government House leader Dominic LeBlanc. In a mid-summer move, Small Business and Tourism Minister Bardish Chagger was handed LeBlanc's House leader duties.

But the inauguration next week of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has put new focus on the government's handling of the Canada-U.S. relationship. A shuffle would allow Trudeau to move strong performers into roles that are critical to that relationship, while also addressing some weaker roles.

More to come