Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has picked a prominent Quebec business leader as Canada's next ambassador in Paris.

Isabelle Hudon, most recently an executive with Sun Life Financial Quebec, will succeed Lawrence Cannon as the top diplomat for France.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chystia Freeland announced the appointment in a news release today, noting that Canada's relationship with France is "defined by deep cultural ties and a strong commitment to creating a safer, fairer and more inclusive world."

"Looking to the future, our prospects are even more promising, including through the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement and our work together to combat climate change," the statement reads.

"Canada and France are true partners and true friends, much of which can be attributed to what we share: a common language, a common history and a common set of values."

Hudon has received several awards for promoting women in business, including a medal in the National Assembly in 2016. She was named one of the top 100 influential women in Canada in 2014, and has also received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for raising awareness about culture in Canada.

Hudon has had a seat on the boards of several companies, including Hydro-Québec and Holt Renfrew, and was president of the Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montreal from 2005 to 2008.

She also served on the federal government's economic advisory council, tasked by then-Conservative finance minister Jim Flaherty to promote women executives.

Cannon, a former foreign affairs minister under Stephen Harper, has served as Canada's Ambassador to France since 2012, retaining the post after Justin Trudeau's Liberals came to power in 2015.