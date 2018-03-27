An apparent loophole in the federal government's ethics rules may prevent Canadians from ever knowing what gifts Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family received from the Aga Khan during their controversial vacation on his private island in the Bahamas, CBC News has learned.

Trudeau's office says he doesn't have to tell Canadians about the Christmas gifts he and the Aga Khan exchanged because he told the Canada's ethics commissioner.

However, the ethics commissioner's office says information about those gifts won't be listed in its public registry because Trudeau accepted an unacceptable gift from the Aga Khan.

"The public registry generally includes only acceptable gifts within the meaning of section 11 of the Act," said Margot Booth, a spokeswoman for the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner's office.

"Unacceptable gifts do not trigger the Act's disclosure requirement and would likely be addressed in an examination, as was the case with Mr. Trudeau's vacation stay on the Aga Khan's private island."

The examination by former ethics commissioner Mary Dawson found that Trudeau violated Canada's ethics rules when he and his family accepted the Aga Khan's invitation to vacation over the Christmas holidays in December 2016 on Bell Island in the Bahamas, also known as Bells Cay.

Terrace overlooking the turquoise blue waters of the Exumas chain of Islands in the Bahamas. (CBC)

Dawson ruled that the trip was an unacceptable gift because the Aga Khan had dealings with the federal government, and Trudeau's relationship with him was not close enough to qualify as a friendship.

Dawson's report also revealed that Trudeau and his family exchanged gifts with the Aga Khan but did not disclose the nature or the value of the gifts.

"From December 26, 2016 to January 4, 2017, Mr. Trudeau and his family, and their friends spent their Christmas holidays on Bells Cay along with the Aga Khan, his children and their families," Dawson wrote. "The Trudeau family exchanged Christmas gifts with the Aga Khan and his family."

Beyond that, though, little is known about the gifts that the Aga Khan — a billionaire and leader of the world's Ismaili Muslims — gave Canada's prime minister.

Officials with the Aga Khan referred questions from CBC News to the prime minister's office. The prime minister's office referred questions from CBC News to the ethics commissioner's office.

Trudeau is also refusing to tell Parliament.

"The prime minister disclosed any gifts to the conflict of Interest and ethics commissioner as part of her examination," the Prime Minister's Office wrote in its answer to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Kevin Waugh.

"Following the commissioner's report, which is publicly available, the prime minister accepted its findings and followed all of the commissioner's recommendations and will continue to do so."

The ethics commissioner's office won't disclose the nature or the value of the gifts, saying it can't reveal anything beyond what Dawson put in her report.

Officials in the ethics commissioner's office acknowledge that there are limits to what they can do when a member of Parliament accepts an unacceptable gift.

"The Conflict of Interest Act does not provide for any measures to be taken when gifts have been found to be unacceptable following an examination," said Booth. "The only direct result of an examination report is shedding light on the activity examined."

Nor does the ethics commissioner have the power to order that an unacceptable gift be repaid or returned.

Testifying before parliamentary committee earlier this year, Dawson's successor Mario Dion suggested he be given that power.

"As it stands, I have no power to make recommendations in my examination reports, including the power to recommend that an improper gift be repaid," he told MPs.

"As suggested during my appearance before the committee, I believe that the committee should consider giving me the power to make relevant recommendations in my reports. Such recommendations would be specific to each situation, including recommending that individuals reimburse the value of gifts improperly accepted."

Conservative MP Peter Kent said the situation reveals "a gap" in the ethics reporting protocol and called on Trudeau to disclose the Aga Khan's gifts to Canadians.

"There continue to be some very serious questions about whether or not a gift of significant value was received by the prime minister and why it hasn't been reported one way or another on the public registry."

The Prime Minister's Office refused to say what happened to the gifts and whether Trudeau kept, returned, repaid or for‎feited them to the Crown.

Elizabeth Thompson can be reached at elizabeth.thompson@cbc.caelizabeth.thompson@cbc.ca