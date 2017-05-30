Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government's support for the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline was based on what's in Canada's best interest, and will not change even if the position of a new provincial government does.

"The decision we took on the Trans Mountain pipeline was based on facts [and] evidence, on what is in the best interest of Canadians," he said during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in Rome on Tuesday.

A deal announced Monday between the NDP and the Green Party has poised British Columbia for a change in government, following confirmation of a tight provincial election result earlier this month that saw Christy Clark's Liberals fail to win the majority of seats in the legislature.

More details on the scope of this agreement are expected Tuesday, but the two parties campaigned against expansion of the Kinder Morgan pipeline. Clark's government was supportive.

"Regardless of a change in government, in British Columbia or anywhere, the facts and evidence do not change," Trudeau said. "We understand that growing a strong economy for the future requires taking leadership on the environment.

"We have to do those two things together. That is what drives us in the choices we make, and we stand by those choices."

Provinces 'cannot unilaterally stop projects'

In a statement early Tuesday, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said she's confident the two provinces could work together on important issues should the new accord result in an NDP-led government in B.C.

But "it is no secret that we have one important disagreement," she said, describing the Trans Mountain expansion as "critical" to both Alberta's economy and the national economy.

"It comes with significant safety measures that will better protect Canada's West Coast and Alberta's commitment to a world-leading climate plan," the statement said. "Because of that, the National Energy Board and the federal government, which has ultimate responsibility, approved it after a rigorous environmental review."

Notley said provinces "do not have the right to unilaterally stop projects such as Trans Mountain that have earned the federal government's approval. This is a foundational principle that binds our country together.

"There are no legal tools available to provinces to stand in the way of infrastructure projects that benefit all Canadians. We will use the means at our disposal to ensure that the project is built."