The 11 Trans-Pacific Partnership countries have reached an agreement on "core elements" of the trade pact, namely that all countries will adhere to strict labour and environment standards, a development Canada is championing as a major breakthrough after talks broke down earlier Friday.
But some countries, including Malaysia and Vietnam, sought to opt out of such provisions during the talks, something Canada felt was untenable.
Those countries have now come back onside, International Trade Minister Philippe-Francois Champagne said, and have agreed to the terms of the original TPP.
Canada blamed for delay
Earlier Friday, a planned meeting of TPP countries was unexpectedly cancelled after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau skipped the event when bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart ended in disagreement.
Liberal government officials refuted international reports — notably from Australian and New Zealand news outlets — that suggested Canada alone was to blame for delayed TPP talks.
At the time, a spokesperson for the prime minister said there was no consensus between the 11 member countries.
