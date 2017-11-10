The 11 Trans-Pacific Partnership countries have reached an agreement on "core elements" of the trade pact, namely that all countries will adhere to strict labour and environment standards, a development Canada is championing as a major breakthrough after talks broke down earlier Friday.

The original TPP, which is currently under renegotiation after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled America out of the deal, included strong provisions that demanded all member countries eliminate child and forced labour, adopt and maintain laws and practices governing "acceptable conditions of work," and uphold the right to collective bargaining.

But some countries, including Malaysia and Vietnam, sought to opt out of such provisions during the talks, something Canada felt was untenable.

Those countries have now come back onside, International Trade Minister Philippe-Francois Champagne said, and have agreed to the terms of the original TPP.

The 11 partner countries have now put "four specific items" aside to allow for further negotiations. There is still substantial process to be made on intellectual property and the automotive chapters of the deal, for example, Champagne said.

Canada blamed for delay

Earlier Friday, a planned meeting of TPP countries was unexpectedly cancelled after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau skipped the event when bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart ended in disagreement.

Liberal government officials refuted international reports — notably from Australian and New Zealand news outlets — that suggested Canada alone was to blame for delayed TPP talks.

At the time, a spokesperson for the prime minister said there was no consensus between the 11 member countries.