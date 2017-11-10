The original TPP, which is currently under renegotiation after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled America out of the deal, included strong provisions that demanded all member countries eliminate child and forced labour, adopt and maintain laws and practices governing "acceptable conditions of work," and uphold the right to collective bargaining.

But some countries, including Malaysia and Vietnam, sought to opt out of such provisions during the talks, something Canada felt was untenable.

Those countries have now come back onside, International Trade Minister Philippe-Francois Champagne said, and have agreed to the terms of the original TPP.

The 11 partner countries have now put "four specific items" aside to allow for further negotiations. There is still substantial process to be made on intellectual property and the automotive chapters of the deal, for example, Champagne said.

Canada blamed for delay