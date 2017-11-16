Conservative Sen. Tobias Enverga has died at age 61 during a parliamentary trip to Colombia, the Senate has confirmed.

Multiple senators and former Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose tweeted their sympathies Thursday afternoon.

The Ontario senator was in the South American country for the ParlAmericas Annual Plenary Assembly along with Liberal MPs Robert Nault and Randy Boissonnault, NDP MP Richard Cannings and Conservative MP Bev Shipley.

Heartbroken to hear of the untimely death of my friend Senator Tobias Enverga. Thoughts and prayers with his colleagues, friends and family. — @RonaAmbrose

Enverga was born in the Philippines and served as a school trustee for the Toronto Catholic District School Board. He was the first Filipino-Canadian elected in the City of Toronto, according to his Senate bio.

​Enverga is survived by his wife, Rosemer, and three daughters.

"Shocking and upsetting news. Senator Enverga was a good man. My heart goes out to his family including those of us in his political family," tweeted Senator Linda Frum.

"Tobias was a warm and caring person and a true role model and leader in the Filipino-Canadian community. We will miss our friend and colleague," added Conservative MP Erin O'Toole.