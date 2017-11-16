Conservative Sen. Tobias Enverga has died at age 61 during a parliamentary trip to Colombia, the Senate has confirmed.

Multiple senators and former Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose tweeted their sympathies Thursday afternoon. 

The Ontario senator was in the South American country for the ParlAmericas Annual Plenary Assembly along with Liberal MPs Robert Nault and Randy Boissonnault, NDP MP Richard Cannings and Conservative MP Bev Shipley.

Enverga was born in the Philippines and served as a school trustee for the Toronto Catholic District School Board. He was the first Filipino-Canadian elected in the City of Toronto, according to his Senate bio.

​Enverga is survived by his wife, Rosemer, and three daughters.

"Shocking and upsetting news. Senator Enverga was a good man. My heart goes out to his family including those of us in his political family," tweeted Senator Linda Frum.

"Tobias was a warm and caring person and a true role model and leader in the Filipino-Canadian community. We will miss our friend and colleague," added Conservative MP Erin O'Toole.

In this Nov. 18, 2013, photo taken in Toronto, Harper, centre, is flanked by Enverga and Rev. Ben Ebcas of the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Parish while the then PM announced further Canadian support for the Philippines in the wake of Typhoon Haiyan. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/Canadian Press)