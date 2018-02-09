Former NHL star Dave "Tiger" Williams has been charged by military police with sexual assault in connection with an incident that took place aboard an air force flight.

National Defence released a brief statement Friday, saying Williams was taking part in a morale visit to the Canadian contingent in Latvia just before Christmas.

The alleged victim was another passenger on the flight and reported the incident while they were en route.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service is not saying whether the alleged victim was a man or a woman.

Williams, who played in the NHL from 1974 to 1988, is facing one count of sexual assault under the Criminal Code and one count of common assault. Officials at the Department of National Defence say the case will be handed over to a civilian Crown prosecutor in Ottawa for consideration.

Military police were the lead in this instance because they have jurisdiction over all defence establishments, including aircraft.

Williams has been a regular on military morale tours, travelling to Afghanistan to play celebrity ball hockey games against troops when they were deployed.

The charges against him come at a time when the military has been cracking down on sexual assault and misconduct among its own members.