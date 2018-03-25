Terry Dowdall has won the Conservative nomination for Simcoe-Grey, and will represent the party in the Ontario riding in the next federal election campaign.

The results were announced Saturday night, and confirmed to CBC News by a Conservative party spokesperson.

Dowdall, the current mayor of Essa Township, was facing off against three other candidates — Gillian Yeates, Marc Biss, and Tim Bulmer.

The riding is currently represented by Kellie Leitch, who has decided not to run in the next federal election, but weighed in on some of the candidates who were vying to replace her.

In a recent email to supporters, Leitch took the unusual step of making it clear she only thought two of the four people running for the Conservative nomination pass her test of who the "real conservatives" are.

Dowdall was not one of the two.

"I believe that Marc [Biss] and Tim [Bulmer] are the only real conservatives running in this race ..." the email reads.

Leitch confirmed the email came from her but declined to comment further.

Earlier this week, Dowdall rejected any question over his Conservative credentials.

"I am a Conservative. I've always been a Conservative. I've voted in all the elections up here and nominations as well."

Shortly after the results were announced, a tweet from Leitch's account said she looked forward to supporting Dowdall in next year's election.