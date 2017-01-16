Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories have signed bilateral deals with the federal government on health-care transfers.

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced the deals on Monday in a tweet, which was followed by a statement from Health Canada.

The deal means that the territories will together get an additional $36.1 million in new financial funding for mental health and home care over the next 10 years, beginning in the 2017-18 fiscal year.

The territories join the provinces of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador and New Brunswick, which all came to their own agreements with the federal government before Christmas.

Like the agreement with the three provinces, Monday's deals all follow the current structure of the Canada Health Transfer: base health transfers will increase by three per cent per year, or the rate of growth of nominal GDP, whichever is higher.

More to come