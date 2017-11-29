Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has nominated Sheilah Martin to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Martin was first appointed as a judge in 2005, and served on the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta in Calgary until June 2016, when she was appointed as a judge of the Courts of Appeal of Alberta, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

She has also served as a deputy judge for the Supreme Court of Yukon since 2009.

Her 30-year legal career has focused on Indigenous issues, education, equality rights and increasing the number of underrepresented groups in law schools and the legal profession.

The appointment Wednesday fills a vacancy on the bench from the pending departure of Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin, who retires Dec. 15.

Trudeau has not yet named a new chief justice.